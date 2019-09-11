A Whole Lot Of Events Underfoot This Weekend

Weekender For Sept. 12–19

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

There is a lot to do this weekend, with the grand opening of Devine’s Corn Maze on Friday, Sept. 13, Salvisa Ruritan Country Day, the James Harrod Trust History Underfoot Tour at Springhill Cemetery and the “Big Joe” Wilson Memorial Truck Pull at the Mercer County Fairgrounds, all on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Thursday

• Live music by Nick Lester at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food by Caribbean Spice on Thursday and Ceezy’s BBQ on Sept. 13 and 14. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Main Street Market Night with live music by Isaiah House and Daniel Lav with Much Obliged at Olde Town Park (126 South Main Street). 5–9 p.m. 734-6811 or downtownharrodsburg.com.

• Grand opening of Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road). 6–10 p.m. Free for children 4 and under, $8 for children age 5–12 and $10 for 13 and over. Open every weekend through Sunday, Nov. 3. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Starts at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Glow Paddle at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) Two-hour guided trip by Canoe Kentuckys. 7:30–9:30 p.m. Fees include one complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Fort Harrod Back Country Horsemen Moonlight Ride at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (same address as above). Event registration begins 6:30 p.m. $20.(606) 365-8393.

Saturday

• Salvisa Ruritan Country Days Festival. Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Pageants start 8:45 a.m., music starts at noon. Old Bridge General Store No. 2 (US Highway 127, Salvisa). 859-613-2333 or www.salvisaruritan.org.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

• Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Overcomer Baseball Games at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Starts at 10 a.m. Facebook—Kendyl and Friends Foundation.

• James Harrod Trust History Underfoot Tour at Springhill Cemetery (529 North Greenville Street). Annual cemetery tour features Beaumont Inn characters in celebration of the inn’s 100th anniversary. 4–6 p.m. $5 on day of event. Facebook—James Harrod Trust.

• Live music by the MetroGnomes Big Band at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts at 4:30 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• “Big Joe” Wilson Memorial Truck Pull at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 6–11 p.m. Facebook—Big Joe Wilson Memorial Truck Pull.

• Cruise-In at Old Bridge General Store No. 2 (U.S. 127 North in Salvisa). Car show., 6 p.m.–9 p.m. thecruisenightpage.com.

• Hard Cider Bash at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 6:30–9 p.m. $75 for all-inclusive fixed dinner and spirits menu. Same contact info as above.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Rest of the Week

• Coffee Rings & Scribbled Things Writers’ Circle at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Sunday, Sept. 15, 1:30–4:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Preliminary concert for Fort Harrod Jazz Festival. Monday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Sept. 18, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

• Golden Leadership Brunch and Presentation at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Thursday, Sept. 19, 10–11 a.m. Free and open to community. RSVP Laura at 859-310-2184.

• Paint Bar at the Gallery on Main (120 South Main Street). Thursday, Sept. 19, 6–8 p.m. Classes led by Gemma Zeigler. $25. 859-265-0790.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.