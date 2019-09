Steven Edward Whaley, 62, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home in Lexington.

Born April 19, 1957, in Bluefield, West Virginia, he was the son of Louis Allen and Lillie Charles Whaley, a graduate of Lafayette High School in Lexington, attended Western Kentucky University, an independent telecommunications contractor and a member of the Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary in Lexington.