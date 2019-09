Roger Tevis Atwell, 80, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Harrodsburg.

Born August 13, 1939, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Still Tevis and Annie Bell Woosley Atwell.

He was a retired prison guard for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a Kentucky Colonel and volunteered at Cornishville Fire Dept., was a member at Cornishville Baptist Church and of the Cornishville Ruritan Club.