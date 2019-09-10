Harry Barnett By Harrodsburg Herald | September 10, 2019 | 0 Harry Melvin Barnett, 75, husband of Bonnie Barnett, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the University of Kentucky hospital. Born Dec. 30, 1943 in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Homer and Nilla Drury Barnett. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Clyde Ransdell September 10, 2019 | No Comments » Steven Whaley September 10, 2019 | No Comments » Norma Sims September 10, 2019 | No Comments » Josephine Pence September 10, 2019 | No Comments » Katrina Isham September 10, 2019 | No Comments »