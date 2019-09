Daniel Franklin “Danny” or “Doc” Bailey, 80, of Harrodsburg, husband of Ruth Phillips, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 16, 1939, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late William S. and the late Gladys Helton Bailey.

He was a retired equipment operator for Square D and was a member of The Carpenter’s Christian Church.