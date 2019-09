Clyde E. Ransdell, widower of Doreen Ransdell, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Born Sept. 11, 1922, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Claude and Mattie Ransdell.

He was a World War II Veteran, worked for the United States Postal Service and also worked for Churchill Downs and Keenland Race tracks.