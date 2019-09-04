Mercer Man Arrested For Child Sexual Exploitation

A local man has been arrested after he was caught sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, Kenneth Ray Cook, 41, who lives on the Mercer County side of Battlefield Road in Perryville, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police and charged with unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

According to a press release, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began an investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

According to the uniform citation, an online account linked to Cook has “uploaded and possessed hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation.”

The equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized Thursday during a search of Cook’s residence and taken to the state forensic laboratory for examination, according to the KSP. The investigation is ongoing.

Cook is currently charged with 10 felony counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He is being held at Boyle County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

