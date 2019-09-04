KSR At Lemons Mill And More This Week

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The biggest event this weekend is the return of Kentucky Sports Radio to Lemons Mill Brewery on Friday. Host Matt Jones and the rest of the crew from the ultra popular sports and chat show will help the popular microbrewery celebrate their third anniversary. But that’s hardly the only thing happening this weekend.

Thursday

• Live music by Becky Montgomery from at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 6–8:30 p.m. Food will be provided by High Mountain BBQ on Thursday and throughout the weekend. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

Kentucky Sports Radio at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Third anniversary. Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Battle Axes at Lemon’s Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Friday, Sept. 6, 5–9 p.m. Same contact info as above.

Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 6:30–9:30 p.m. $5 admission only required if attending tour or indoor exhibits. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

High school football. Mercer County Titans vs. Anderson County Bearcats in Farmers National Bank Game. 7:30 p.m.

“October Sky.” Movie at James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street). Friday, Sept. 6, after dark. Free, donations are accepted to benefit Fort Harrod. (859) 265-1129 or Facebook—J. Elliott Heating and Air.

Saturday

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Overcomer Baseball Games at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Starting at 10 a.m. Facebook—Kendyl and Friends Foundation.

Cruz on Chiles presented by Auto Kustoms. Saturday, Sept. 7, 6–9 p.m. Chiles Street. (859) 605-6388 or www.facebook.com/autokustoms/events.

Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 6:30–9:30 p.m. $5 admission only required if attending tour or indoor exhibits. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at the Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). Preliminary concert for Fort Harrod Jazz Festival. Saturday, Sept. 7, 6-10 p.m. beaumontinn.com.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Weekdays

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Sept. 11, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.