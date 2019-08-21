Nomadic Ink Looks For Mercer County Memories

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Everyone seems to have a story about life in Mercer County. The founder of the writing group Nomadic Ink wants to collect those stories.

“Lois Mateus and I are collecting memories to compile into a book that will be released for the 250th birthday celebration,” said local author Tony Sexton. “We want to know what Harrodsburg has meant to people over the years.”

Sexton said memories can be shared through his Facebook page and he will compile them.

“Memories can be shared by anyone and they don’t have to be long or in story form,” said Sexton. “A short snippet is okay too.”

Memories are not the only thing Sexton is collecting. He and Mateus are also recruiting Kentucky authors for a bi-monthly event in Harrodsburg.

“We are gathering authors for reading events,” said Sexton. “The one we held last month at the Kentucky Fudge Company was a huge success and we are looking to keep the momentum going.”

Sexton’s writers group, Nomadic Ink, has also released a new book that raises funds for Critters without Litters.

“We want to support our community in our way. This book helps us do that,” said Sexton. “Nomadic Ink has sort of morphed into a group that brings people together to celebrate writing in all its forms.”

The book is called “Prose and Poetry for Pets 3.”

All proceeds are donated to Critters without Litters. The group is holding a book release and reading on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Coffee, located at 113 East Office Street.

“There will be readings by several authors at the event,” said Sexton. “This book is not our first compilation made to support Critters Without Litters. It is volume three.”

The book will also be available for purchase at the Harrodsburg Herald.

For more information, follow Nomadic Ink on Facebook.

Find this and so much more in the new issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.