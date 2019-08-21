Former Official Indicted For Receiving Stolen City Property

22 Indicted By Mercer Grand Jury

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A former Harrodsburg city official has been indicted for receiving stolen city property.

Former Public Works Superintendent Jeremy Johnson, 39, of 740 Deep Creek Road, is charged with knowingly receiving stolen property more than $500. According to the indictment, the offense occurred on July 17.

The arresting officer, Chief Brian Allen of the Harrodsburg Police Department declined to comment on what he called an “open investigation” and could not confirm what was stolen.

City officials—including Mayor Art Freeman and Commissioner Charlie Mattingly, who oversees the public works department—also declined to comment on the case.

Asked if any other arrests were pending, Chief Allen said, “Not that I know of right now.”

Johnson has worked for the city since September 2013. He was selected to replace the former public works superintendent last year. He resigned from the city last month.

Bail was set at $5,000. Chief Allen testified.

The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges ranging from burglary to assault to fleeing police.

BURGLARY

Charles Short, 34, and Annette Rodriguez, 42, both of 689 Mooreland Avenue, are charged with 2nd-degree burglary, a class C felony, and theft by unlawful taking, a class D felony. According to the indictment, Short and Rodriguez illegally entered the residential dormitory at Campbellsville University on Aug. 13 and stole items worth $500 or more. Bail for both Short and Rodriguez was set at $10,000 with they condition they stay off university property. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified.

Wesley Carroll, 29, of 128 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa, was indicted for two class D felonies—3rd-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking—and a class B misdemeanor, 3rd-degree criminal mischief. According to the prosecution, Carroll unlawfully entered a Dollar General store on July 15, stole merchandise worth more than $500 and also caused damage to the store. Carroll, who was already incarcerated at Boyle County Detention Center on unrelated charges, was served with the indictment warrants on Thursday, Aug. 15. Bail was set at $5,000. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified.

Tera Bell, 41, and Frankie Bell, 52, both of 289 Hood Lane, Lebanon, are charged with two class D felonies: 3rd-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking. Both offenses occurred on April 28. Bail for both was set at $5,000 with the condition they stay off the victim’s property. Dep. Tim Gambrel (MCSO) testified.

