Football Kicks Off A Full Weekend

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Football season is officially here with the Little Caesars Bowl this Saturday night. After a few action packed weekends, this weekend will allow spectators to sit back and relax at high school football or the free movie night being sponsored by the City of Burgin.

Thursday

Jarrod Stratton at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food by High Mountain BBQ will provide food Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 22–24. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

The Kentucky State History and Genealogy Conference at the Mercer County Public Library (109 W. Lexington Ave.) 9:30 a.m to 5 p.m. mcplib.info

Saturday

Kids’ Science Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org. Admission $5 to $14, depending on age. Event included in price of admission.

The Triple Farm and Agriculture Swap at the Triple Cross Cowboy Church Area (1250 Industry Road). 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

The Kentucky State History and Genealogy Conference at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Avenue). 9:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Contact info above.

Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

“Prose and Poetry for Pets” reading at Harrodsburg Harvest Coffee (113 East Office). 1 p.m.

Relay for Life at the First Baptist Church (1570 North Danville Bypass, Danville). 5 p.m. (859) 319-7612.

Mercer County Senior High Little Caesars Bowl. Alvis Johnson Field (371 East Lexington Street). Boyle versus Iroquois at 5 p.m. and Mercer versus West Carter at 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night. Studio G (223 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 734-4394. Facebook—studio g@studiog.gvp.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

“Secret Life of Pets” at City of Burgin free family movie night (200 Main Street, Burgin). 8:30 p.m.

Weekdays

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 28, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.