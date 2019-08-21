City Of Burgin Taps New Bill Paying Technology

Jennifer Marsh

The City of Burgin will now accept credit card payments for water bills. During the most recent city council meeting, it was announced the online bill payment system will be set up within the next few weeks. When the system is up and running, payments can be made online and over the phone via credit cards.

The water department has had several issues, including a boil water advisory. Officials said it was due to the water tank being emptied as well as having samples sit over the weekend. They wanted to assure citizens all the maintenance on the tank is finished and everything is working again.

Water being lost in the system is also a concern. The master meter is scheduled to be checked to make sure it is reading correctly. Officials say there are also looking into discrepancies in some charges. Councilman David Peavler said water ran freely over High Street recently, washing out the roadbed. Mayor Jim Caldwell said it would be looked into.

Mayor Caldwell also said the water maintenance contract needed to be rebid because Cody Briscoe gave his notice. Briscoe will remain on the job until a new contract is started.

Councilman Sindicat Dunn asked about having the position filled in house.

“We do not have a person who can fill that position,” Mayor Caldwell explained. “I don’t fault Cody for his resignation, he has to do what is right for his family. Hopefully in the future we can fill it in house.”

The council also decided to raise deposits for new water service.

“We have found that landlords are being left with bills since the deposit didn’t cover the cost,” said Mayor Caldwell. “I think we should raise it $40 over the already set amount of $75 for rentals and $35 for owners.”

The council did not approve the request.

