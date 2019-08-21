Campbellsville Expands Dorms

Harrodsburg Campus Offers Space for 182 Residents

Burgin and Mercer students weren’t the only ones getting ready for the start of school. The Campbellsville University Conover Education Center started classes this week with the hope the campus motto rings true…life change happens here.

CU had previously renovated the Harrod Assisted Living Facility into housing for 80 students, along with the dining hall and cafeteria.

New to the campus this semester is a nine-plex residence hall housing 54 students. Each unit has a kitchen, three bedrooms, three baths and can accommodate six students. This building is Village A. Village B, a four-plex that will house 24 students, is scheduled to be completed this October, giving the campus the ability to house 182 students.

“It is so exciting to see students begin and expand living residence on campus at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg. It’s also incredibly exciting because of the high quality of housing and experience we are able to offer our students giving them the full robust college experience here in Harrodsburg. It’s also really impressive because this really has a multiplier effect on the local economic impact which CU Harrodsburg is able to provide to the community and also the region,” said Wesley Carter, associate vice president of university outreach.

