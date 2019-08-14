Pioneer Days And More This Weekend

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The fall festival season kicks off this weekend with Pioneer Days, which starts on Friday at 5 p.m. It’s another big weekend here in Mercer County, with the Lions Club Run For Sight on Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, and the Country Legends Concert at Ragged Edge Community Theatre on Sunday.

Thursday

Mad Women at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food will be provided by Caribbean Spice on Thursday, Deaners Wieners on Friday, Aug. 16, and 19th Hole on Saturday, Aug. 17. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

Pioneer Days Festival. Friday, Aug. 16, 5–11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 a.m.–midnight and Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). 734-3314 or www.pioneerdaysky.com.

Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 6:30–9:30 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org. $5 admission if attending tour or indoor exhibits.

Saturday

Lions Club Run For Sight 5K/10K Trail Run. 8 a.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). $25 processing fee. runsignup.com

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

“Big” Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show presented by Central Kentucky Hotrodders. Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). 734-2364.

Kids Art/Art with Animals. 10 a.m.–noon. The Gallery, formerly the Arts Council of Mercer County (120 South Main Street). 859-613-0790.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Sunday

Barbara and Pete Chiericozzi Concert Series: Country Legends. 3 p.m. Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). All tickets $10. raggededgetheatre.org or 734-2389.

Weekdays

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 21, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

Paint Bar at the Gallery (120 South Main Street). Thursday, Aug. 22, 6–8 p.m. $25 per artist. (859) 265-0790.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

Find this and so much more in the new issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.