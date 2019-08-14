Mercer County Goes Back To School

| | 0

Leyna Gunkel had to fight her way past the autograph hunters to get to class on Wednesday.

Students began a brand new year at Mercer County Elementary School last week, and the Harrodsburg Herald was there. All pictures by Robert Moore. For more pics, check out this week’s issue or Click here to subscribe.

Lucy Blevins

Sawyer Bryant

Preston Barber

Zander Story helped Stacy Charles, the guidance counselor at Mercer County Elementary School, find where she needed to go on the first day of classes.

Carter Minor

Jaylee Freeman

Adeline Skinner

Trinidy and Aubri Tonge and Jay Cherry

Lochlan Lewis and Tinley Devine pose for the paparazzi on the first day of school.

Amani Bailey and his mom get everything straight before the first day of school.

 

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment