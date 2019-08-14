Firefighters Battle Two Fires In Two Days
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
Firefighters believe a charging battery led to a garage fire on Main Street Monday, Aug. 12. The fire, which was discovered around 5 p.m., consumed the garage where Jonathan West works on cars. While the blaze damaged two vehicles and destroyed tools West has collected over the last 14 years, the Harrodsburg Fire Department was able to stop it from spreading to the house and nearby trees. No one was injured.
West said he had just returned from getting something to eat when he opened the garage and found it engulfed in flames. Harrodsburg Fire Chief Scott Hammons said he believes an overheating battery caused the blaze. But the fire was so destructive it was hard to tell where it started.
It’s been a busy couple of days for local firefighters. A Mercer County family is staying with relatives after a fire damaged their home on Sparrow Lane on Sunday.
According to media reports, the fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.
According to WLEX, the father woke up, smelled smoke and grabbed the baby while his wife called 911.
No one was injured, but almost half the home was destroyed in the fire, with the rest suffering heavy smoke and fire damage, according to WLEX. While the Red Cross offered assistance, the family members chose to stay with relatives. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, firefighters say.
Donations for the family are being accepted on gofundme.com at coleman-family-house-fire.
To my understanding, there is no knowledge of Red Cross offering assistance nor the family denying assistance of any form. This is a very over whelming experience for everyone and they are still learning the steps to take in order to live through this tragedy as well as taking in a lot of new information on what to do during this time. They are accepting any help they can get during this difficult time and I’m sure would appreciate being put in contact with Red Cross.