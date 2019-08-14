A Night Of Stars At Ragged Edge

Music Legends Concert On Aug. 18

Some of the biggest stars in popular entertainment will take the stage at Ragged Edge Community Theatre this Sunday.

Local singers will perform as their favorite music icons on Sunday, Aug. 18, starting at 3 p.m. The concert is the second in the Barbara and Pete Chiericozzi Concert Series and the theme is “Music Legends.”

“We have a great line-up with a lot of variety,” said Allan Barlow, managing director at Ragged Edge. “We have everyone from Dolly Parton to Adele, plus Natalie Berry of course, along with a great young Elvis tribute artist named Jonathan Rader. I understand the Blues Brothers are going to show up.”

The talent on display inspired Barlow to suit up as a music legend.

“Natalie Berry Marshall and I are going to do a number as Johnny Cash and June Carter,” he said.

Seating is first-come-first-served. Tickets are $10 and are available at www.raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 859 734 2389.

