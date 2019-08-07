Chamber Of Commerce Looks For Input On Community Profile

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County has seen a few changes lately including the addition of the economic development advisor, Terri Bradshaw, a new logo and new voices in the committees around town to name a few.

The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce has decided to create a community profile magazine to highlight the community to potential businesses and potential residents.

“We have made it one of our goals to shape the voices of Mercer County into one single voice that can recruit small businesses and industry, help families grow within a progressive economy and bring all our hidden gems into the spotlight,” said Jill Cutler, executive director of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce. “For natives, “transplants” into the community and those looking for a new place to call home, this voice is key in determining their perception on just what makes up Mercer County .”

Cutler said Mercer County has a lot of positive attributes for anyone looking to relocate however communication has jumbled the message.

She hopes the magazine will be helpful in luring more attractions, businesses and visitors by communicating about the community with a unified voice.

“The profile will include information on attractions and recreation, health and wellness, faith and worship, education, hospitality and lodging, retail, government and public services and business and industry, along with a community map. There will be opportunities for organizations to include free information, as well as, paid advertisements to spotlight businesses and attractions,” said Cutler. “The Mercer Chamber Board of Directors will be contacting individuals, organizations and businesses to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be included. The goal is to publish 5,000 copies to be distributed locally, in recruitment presentations and welcome packets starting in January 2020.”

For more information on how to purchase advertising, contact info@mercerchamber.com.

