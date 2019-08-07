All Points Buys BlueZoom Wifi

All Points Broadband is acquiring BlueZoom Inc., the wireless internet service provider headquartered here in Harrodsburg.

“We’re excited to be a part of bringing better broadband to the rural residents of Kentucky,” said Jimmy Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband. “This acquisition dramatically increases our service area in central Kentucky and will form the basis of additional expansions to our network. The BlueZoom network and customers will benefit from significant upgrades planned for the network.”

All Points will maintain the office in Harrodsburg, and plans to complete a comprehensive upgrade to the fixed wireless network over the coming months. Current customers will have access to more data, more speed and reliable service.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done in providing great internet service to our friends and customers,” said BlueZoom President Sonya Wilson. “All Points Broadband continues that vision for us in the future. We’re excited about the future for our employees and customers.”

Current BlueZoom customers will receive additional information regarding this transition over the next two weeks and do not need to take any action at this time.

There will be no disruption of service and current plans and pricing will not change.

“We are eager to build through the acquisitions of networks like BlueZoom,” Carr said. “The All Points network is providing businesses and residents across rural America with fast, high quality broadband services and we love coming to work every day to do what we do.”

All Points Broadband is a hybrid fiber-wireless internet service provider based in Loudoun County, Virginia, serving customers throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky.

The company serves communities by bringing utility-grade broadband to underserved markets.

All Points’ investors include funds affiliated with Akre Capital Management LLC. Founded in 1989, Akre Capital Management is an asset management firm located in Middleburg, Virginia, with approximately $9-billion in assets under management.

More information is available at www.allpointsbroadband.com.

