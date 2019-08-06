Sam Watson By Harrodsburg Herald | August 6, 2019 | 0 Sam Watson, 43, fiance to Hazel Shannon, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Dec. 28, 1975, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Dorothy Lewis of Harrodsburg and the late Edward Lee Watson. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Gene Royalty August 6, 2019 | No Comments » Glenda Mitchell August 6, 2019 | No Comments » Peggy Waggener August 6, 2019 | No Comments » Brenda Morse August 6, 2019 | No Comments » Barbara Hodge August 6, 2019 | No Comments »