Peggy Waggener

Peggy Ford Waggener, 81, of Burgin, wife of James William Waggener Sr., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born March 15, 1938, in Buena Vista, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Sadie Love Ruble Ford.

She graduated from Burgin High School and Fugazzi Business College, was a bookkeeper and accountant for the Burgin Independent School District and Shakertown, was a member of the Farm Bureau, the Young at Heart Club and a member of the Burgin Baptist Church