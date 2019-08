Gene Royalty, husband of Millie C. Royalty, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Jamestown.

Born Sept. 13, 1929, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Hollie G. and Emma Sallee Royalty.

He was a 2014 inductee into the Kentucky Association for Economic Development Hall of Fame, former executive director of the Harrodsburg Mercer County Industrial Authority, co-owner of G&H furniture store and was instrumental in economic development in several communities including Mercer County.