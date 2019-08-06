Barbara Hodge

Barbara Gayle Hodge, 69, of Harrodsburg, widow of Charles Kenneth Hodge, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at The Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born Jan. 15, 1950, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Paige A. and Loamie Alice (Claunch) Lewis.

