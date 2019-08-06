Barbara Hodge By Harrodsburg Herald | August 6, 2019 | 0 Barbara Gayle Hodge, 69, of Harrodsburg, widow of Charles Kenneth Hodge, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at The Willows in Harrodsburg. Born Jan. 15, 1950, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Paige A. and Loamie Alice (Claunch) Lewis. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Gene Royalty August 6, 2019 | No Comments » Glenda Mitchell August 6, 2019 | No Comments » Peggy Waggener August 6, 2019 | No Comments » Sam Watson August 6, 2019 | No Comments » Brenda Morse August 6, 2019 | No Comments »