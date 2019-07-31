New Butterfly Effect Girls Club Hope to Create Community Change

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

A new club for girls has emerged in Mercer County called the Butterfly Effect. Their mission is to be the change they want to see in the world.

The club formed this past May after a chance meeting at a Mercer County Easter event. They set out to hear the opinions of others and have interviewed Mayor Art Freeman and other community leaders.

“I wanted to provide a safe space where young girls can feel nurtured, so that they may be empowered to make healthy choices,” said Arianna Mojica, founder of the Butterly Effect. “The goal is to help young girls find their voice, build their self-esteem, have healthy relationships and flourish into their true potential as emotionally healthy young women.”

Mojica recently relocated to Harrodsburg from New York City and said she started the club because she wished for something similar during her youth.

“My mission is to empower each girl that joins our club with the awareness that every choice they make and every action that they take affects not only their present and their future but also everyone and everything around them,” said Mojica. “This is the Butterfly Effect.”

Change is the topic of discussion this summer for the members of the club.

“The youth of Harrodsburg are ready for change,” said Alexis Nickles, a sophomore at Mercer County Senior High School. “There isn’t a lot for us to do outside of school and this club gives the opportunity to be heard.

Emily Cheatham, also a sophomore at Mercer County Senior High School, said the club has a diverse environment and has a platform to advocate change.

“The smallest act can make a difference,” said Cheatham. “We can start change in Harrodsburg and watch it spread.”

The group visited Main Street shops last Wednesday in hopes of getting business owners’ perspective of today’s youth.

“We are curious about everyone’s opinion about Harrodsburg,” said Trinity Chenault, a sophomore at Mercer County Senior High. “Harrodsburg seems to be comfortable stuck and we want to start conversations.”

Members of the group said engagement with the community was essential to understanding how to make change. The group hopes to continue their quest for information.

“We are looking for people’s opinions,” said Mikaelah Mojica, 11. “We will most likely go door to door next. Hopefully people will talk to us.”

To get involved, visit the Butterfly Effect website.

Find this and so much more in the new issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.