127 Yard Sale And More This Weekend

School starts on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Burgin Independent and at Mercer County Schools on Wednesday, Aug. 7. But summer is only heating up, with the 127 Yard Sale, the New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre, the Cruz On Chiles Car Show and the Shaker Village Crafts Fair all happening this weekend.

Thursday

• 127 Yard Sale. Thursday, Aug. 1–Sunday, Aug. 4. U.S. 127 and throughout Mercer County. 127yardsale.com.

• Closing Day of Summer Reading Program featuring Wonder on Wheels Planetarium at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Thursday, Aug. 1, 2–7:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Movie. The Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) presents the final chapter of an adventure that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

• Becky Montgomery at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Biscuits and BBQ will provide food Thursday through Saturday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Movie. “Dumbo” at James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street). Friday, Aug. 2, after dark. Free, donations are accepted to benefit the park. (859) 265-1129 or Facebook—J. Elliott Heating and Air.

• Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Friday, Aug. 2, 6:30–9:30 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org. $5 admission if attending tour or indoor exhibits.

• New Works Festival. Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. with matinee Sunday, Aug. 4, 3 p.m. Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). All tickets $12, one ticket is good for all three days. raggededgetheatre.org or 734-2389.

Saturday

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

• Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Shaker Village Craft Fair. Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). General admission is discounted for the weekend and includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other experiences. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Cruz On Chiles. Car show on Chiles Street. Saturday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. Facebook—Auto Kustoms.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

• Astronomy in the Field with the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club. Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m.–midnight. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Weekdays

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

