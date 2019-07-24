No One Injured In Accident On Perryville Road
Police say no one was injured in an accident that sent two trucks hurtling through the front door of a residence on Perryville Road/U.S. 68 Wednesday. However, firefighters had to use a ladder to help one resident climb out of a second story window.
According to first responders, the accident was called in at 10:50 a.m. Harrodsburg Police Chief Brian Allen said no charges were being filed.
I live in the building next to it. Our power went out for a minute then we heard a loud boom and ran outside. When we seen people running towards the front of the buildings. Glad no one was hurt.