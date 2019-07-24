Final Days For Mercer County Fair And Old Fort Harrod Outdoor Drama

Weekender For July 25–Aug. 1

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Another busy weekend, as the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show and “James Harrod: The Battle For Kentucky” wind down and Mercer gets ready for the 127 Yard Sale, which starts Thursday, Aug. 1.

Thursday

Movie. The Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) presents an adventure that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

192nd Mercer County Fair & Horse Show. Continues through Saturday, July 27. Floral hall 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Carnival 6–11 p.m. $5 per person, free for ages 6 and under. $5 extra to attend motorsports. Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). For full schedule, visit mercerfair.com.

Be Square at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Big Boy BBQ will provide food Thursday through Saturday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Outdoor Drama: “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky.” Thursday–Saturday for two weeks: July 25–27 at 8:30 p.m. James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street). $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children aged 6–12. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Friday

Performers from Studio G at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Noon. Same contact info as above.

Friday Night Market on Main. Music by Jondra Adkins and Two Shews as well as food and beverages, shopping and family activities sponsored by Harrodsburg First Main Street Program. Friday, July 26, 5–9 p.m. 734-6811 or downtownharrodsburg.com.

Friday Family Flicks. Movies for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 7 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Saturday

Mercer County Farmers’ Market. Relocated for one week only to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Weekdays

“A Universe of Stories.” Entertainer Gene Cordova at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Monday, July 29, 11 a.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Lunch and Learn featuring Heritage Hospice. Tuesday, July 30, 1 p.m. The Willows at Harrodsburg, (180 Lucky Man Way). RSVP Laura at 859-310-2184.

Open Beef Show at the Livestock Arena (560 Linden Avenue). Monday, July 30, 6 p.m. mercerfair.com.

Pet Portraits with Laura Sullivan. Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m. The Gallery on Main (formerly the Arts Council of Mercer County, 120 South Main Street). $25. (859) 613-0790.

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, July 30, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

127 Yard Sale. Thursday, Aug. 1–Sunday, Aug. 4. U.S. 127 and throughout Mercer County. 127yardsale.com.

Closing Day of Summer Reading Program featuring Wonder on Wheels Planetarium at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Thursday, Aug. 1, 2–7:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender at rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.