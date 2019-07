Lilly Kathryn Nickens, 88, of Harrodsburg, widow of William Ralph Nickens, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born July 27, 1930, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Wade Hatchell and the late Reva Hayden Hopkins.

She was a retired director of medical records at Cardinal Hill Hospital and was a member and past secretary of the Lioness Club of Lexington.