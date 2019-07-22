Mercer County Farmers’ Market Moves To Shakertown

Fresh Produce And More July 24 and 27

Craft Fair On Aug. 3 and 4

The Mercer County Farmers’ Market will move to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill for two dates in July. Customers can visit Shakertown on Wednesday, July 24, from 3–6 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. to shop for produce and other handmade goods.

Items from Shakertown will be available for purchase along with the vendors that regularly sell at the weekly Mercer County Farmer’s Market.

Shakertown will host the market while the 192nd Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show occupy the Mercer County Fairgrounds. While admission to the Farmer’s Market is free of charge, visitors can buy an admission ticket to explore the Historic Centre, the Farm and the Preserve. Admission gives access to a full day of daily adventure programming that includes guided tours, activities, farm experiences, exhibits and more.

Once guests shop their produce selections they can stop by the Trustees’ Table for a farm-to-table breakfast, lunch or dinner experience. A new summer menu was just released featuring delicious peak season offerings from Shakertown’s garden and regional farms.

Next week, Shakertown will host one of Kentucky’s premier craft events, the Shaker Village Craft Fair, on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This annual event boasts an assortment of crafts, including: pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions.

General admission is discounted for Craft Fair weekend and includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other Shaker Village experiences.

Annual passholders receive free admission to the Craft Fair. Call 1-800-734-5611 or email info@shakervillageky.org for more information.