Outdoor Drama Returns To Old Fort Harrod

‘James Harrod: The Battle For Kentucky’ Runs July 19–27

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Outdoor drama has returned to Harrodsburg.

“James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” returns for two weeks starting Thursday, July 18.

Outdoor drama at Old Fort Harrod is a local tradition dating back decades, but it has been missing since 2017, when, because of mold, the state shut down the James Harrod Conference Center—a.k.a. the Black Box—which was used to store costumes.

“I’m excited to bring this historic show back to Harrodsburg,” said Kolton Winfield, who is directing this year’s production.

Find the rest of the story on page 1A of the online edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Online readers can get a free two week subscription by visiting www.harrodsburgherald.com.

Username: cometo101 Password: FREE!

If you like what you see, Click here to subscribe.