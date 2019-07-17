Mercer County Fair, ‘James Harrod’ And More

Weekender For July 18–25

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Another busy weekend in Mercer County is coming up, with the opening of “James Harrod: the Battle For Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park on Thursday and the 192nd Mercer County Fair & Horse Show, which begins Monday.

Thursday

Movie. The Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) presents an adventure that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

Paint Bar at the Gallery (120 South Main Street). 6–8 p.m. $25 per artist. (859) 265-0790.

Live music by Andy Palmer at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. The Combination will provide food Thursday through Saturday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Outdoor Drama: “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky.” Thursday–Saturday for two weeks: July 18-20 and 25–27 at 8:30 p.m. James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street). $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children aged 6–12. Contact information: 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Friday

Live music by Next of Kin at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Noon. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Garden Party at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). 5 p.m. Bring one canned good for admission. (859) 965-9548.

Special Needs Pool Party at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). 6–8 p.m. Facebook—Kendyl and Friends Foundation.

Classics Weekend Celebrating Beaumont Inn’s 100th Anniversary. Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21. Nostalgia Dinners in the Main Dining Room ($55 a person). Tea and Tour for houseguests only at Jayne Thompson Antiques on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.–noon. Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). 734-3381 or beaumontinn.com.

Mercer County Titans Friday Night Under the Lights Football Camp. 6–10 p.m. Mercer County Sports Complex (961 Moberly Road). $30. Email david.buchanan@mercer.kyschools.us.

Friday Family Flicks. Movies for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 7 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Saturday

Dairy Show at the live stock arena, part of the 192nd Mercer County Fair & Horse Show. 10 a.m. Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). For full schedule, visit mercerfair.com.

Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Family Fun Day at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 1–4 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Open Mic Night at Studio G (223 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 734-4394, Facebook—Studio G@StudioG.GVP.

Night Hike: Astronomy at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 10:30–11:30 p.m. Price is included with purchase of general admission. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday

Writers’ Circle Writing Session at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Sunday, July 21, 1:30–4:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Weekdays

192nd Mercer County Fair & Horse Show. Monday, July 22, through Saturday, July 27. $5 per person, free for ages 6 and under. $5 extra to attend motorsports. Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). For full schedule, visit mercerfair.com.

Lunch Bunch. Adult Book Club at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, July 23, noon. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

