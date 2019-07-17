Mercer County Fair, ‘James Harrod’ And More
Another busy weekend in Mercer County is coming up, with the opening of “James Harrod: the Battle For Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park on Thursday and the 192nd Mercer County Fair & Horse Show, which begins Monday.
Thursday
- Movie. The Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) presents an adventure that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.
- Paint Bar at the Gallery (120 South Main Street). 6–8 p.m. $25 per artist. (859) 265-0790.
- Live music by Andy Palmer at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. The Combination will provide food Thursday through Saturday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.
- Outdoor Drama: “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky.” Thursday–Saturday for two weeks: July 18-20 and 25–27 at 8:30 p.m. James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street). $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children aged 6–12. Contact information: 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.
Friday
- Live music by Next of Kin at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Noon. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.
- Garden Party at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). 5 p.m. Bring one canned good for admission. (859) 965-9548.
- Special Needs Pool Party at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). 6–8 p.m. Facebook—Kendyl and Friends Foundation.
- Classics Weekend Celebrating Beaumont Inn’s 100th Anniversary. Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21. Nostalgia Dinners in the Main Dining Room ($55 a person). Tea and Tour for houseguests only at Jayne Thompson Antiques on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.–noon. Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). 734-3381 or beaumontinn.com.
- Mercer County Titans Friday Night Under the Lights Football Camp. 6–10 p.m. Mercer County Sports Complex (961 Moberly Road). $30. Email david.buchanan@mercer.kyschools.us.
- Friday Family Flicks. Movies for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 7 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.
Saturday
- Dairy Show at the live stock arena, part of the 192nd Mercer County Fair & Horse Show. 10 a.m. Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). For full schedule, visit mercerfair.com.
- Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.
- Family Fun Day at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 1–4 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.
- McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.
- Open Mic Night at Studio G (223 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 734-4394, Facebook—Studio G@StudioG.GVP.
- Night Hike: Astronomy at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 10:30–11:30 p.m. Price is included with purchase of general admission. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.
Sunday
- Writers’ Circle Writing Session at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Sunday, July 21, 1:30–4:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.
Weekdays
- 192nd Mercer County Fair & Horse Show. Monday, July 22, through Saturday, July 27. $5 per person, free for ages 6 and under. $5 extra to attend motorsports. Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). For full schedule, visit mercerfair.com.
- Lunch Bunch. Adult Book Club at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, July 23, noon. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.
- Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.
