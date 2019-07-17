Best Is The New Voice Of The Mercer County Fair And Horse Show

In the Know With David Best

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

(Editor’s note: This is a weekly series interviewing community leaders to share their thoughts and goals for the community.)

A familiar face around Mercer County will be the new voice for the Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair & Horse Show, which starts Monday, July 22.

David Best, who served as Mercer County Property Valuation Administrator for 12 years, was named ring announcer for the Mercer County Horse Show. Best has spent the last eight years co-hosting the horse show’s radio broadcast. But that’s hardly the only place you’ve seen Best over the years.

He also serves as a chief for the Mercer County Fire District Station 11 in Dixville, and currently serves on the boards for the Kendyl and Friends Foundation board, the Daniel Boone Red Cross, the Fort Harrod Beef Festival and is vice president of the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show.

“I was raised to give back to the community,” said Best. “This county has been over-the-top good to me over the years and I want to give back to it as much as I can.”

