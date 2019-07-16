Gloria Yates, 84, of Harrodsburg, widow of Franklin Eugene “Gene” Yates, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Baptist Health of Lexington.

Born Jan. 31, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late George Albert and Anna Comley Marbach.

She was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Thomas Daniel (Jenny) Yates of Harrodsburg and Mark Joseph Yates of Lexington; four grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Yates, Bailey Joseph Yates, Elizabeth Grace Yates and Virginia Alexandra (Jason) Taylor, and one nephew, Stephen Andre (Jennifer) Giuliano of Illinois.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanne Anne Dildine.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 13, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stephen Giuliano, Steve McGail, Nick McGail, Tony McGail, Eric Johnson, Billy Dunaway, Tim Ellis and Don Yates Jr.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Lexington Dream Factory, PO Box 707, Lexington, KY 40588.