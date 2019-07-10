Take Aim At Another Fun Weekend

You Don’t Need To Be An Explorer To Find Something Fun To Do This Weekend

Independence Day may be over, but summer is just heating up. Take a look at what’s happening in Mercer County this weekend.

Thursday

Movie. The Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) presents an adventure that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

Author Bobby Ann Mason and Tom Eblen at Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). 6–7 p.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Live music by McKaydan Claire at Kentucky Fudge Company. 7–9 p.m. Same contact info as above.

Chris Linton at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Bella Nolte Crust will provide food Thursday through Saturday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

Joanah Loomer at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Noon. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Friday Night Market on Main. Live music, food and beverages, shopping and family activities sponsored by Harrodsburg First Main Street Program. Friday, July 12, 5–9 p.m. 734-6811 or downtownharrodsburg.com.

Friday Family Flicks. Movies for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 7 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Saturday

Farmers’ Market. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue).

Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

“Creatures of the Galaxy.” Learn about the constellations at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 1 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Cruise-In at Old Bridge General Store (U.S. 127 North in Salvisa). Car show. 6–9 p.m.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Live music by Paul Kinzer at Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). 7–9 p.m. Same contact info as above.

Sunday

The Jonesie Awards and Annual Meeting. 2 p.m. Open to the public. Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). 734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

Weekdays

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Farmers’ Market. Wednesday, July 17, 3–6 p.m. Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue).

Paint Bar at the Gallery, formerly the Arts Council of Mercer County (120 South Main Street). Thursday, July 18, 6–8 p.m. $25 per artist. (859) 265-0790.

“James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” Outdoor Drama. Thursday–Saturday for two weeks: July 18-20 and 25–27 at 8:30 p.m. James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street). $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children aged 6–12. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender at rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.