William Judson Hardy, Jr., 76, of Harrodsburg, husband of Sherra Pinkston Hardy, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, in Danville.

Born Oct. 15, 1942, in Cleveland, Texas, he was the son of the late William J. and Mildred Elouise (Smith) Hardy Sr..

He was a retired computer consultant for General Electric and Jewish Hospital.