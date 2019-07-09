Shirley Bailey

Shirley Ann Bailey, 77, returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Shirley was born to the late Cornell and Lillie B. McRay, in Mercer County on Aug. 22, 1941.

She attended Harrodsburg High School. Shirley was blessed with a large and loving family. Shirley raised her three children with unwavering faith and compassion, and she dedicated her children to the Lord. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is now at peace with her Creator.

Shirley is survived by her children, Jerry (Geni) Dismuke, Storrie (Marshall) Thompson, and Stacie Bailey; six grandchildren, Leslie Thompson, Logan Thompson, Summer Huber, Laci Jordan, Holly Jarboe, and Heather Jarboe; nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Pansy Houston, C.H. “Bud” (Jane) McRay, Charlotte (Merle) Hart, Kathleen (J.C.) Patterson and Thomas (Vickie) McRay.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leo Bailey, her sister Barbara Lake and her parents.

Shirley’s remains will rest at the Springhill Cemetery at a later date following a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate considerations of donations to Living Water Worship Centre, 216 Southtown Drive, Danville, KY and Heritage Hospice, 120 Enterprise Drive, Danville KY 40422.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simsfuneralservices.com.

