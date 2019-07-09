Saundra Neal

Saundra “Sandy” Justice Neal, 50, wife of Charles Edward Neal, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her residence.

Born Oct. 15, 1968, in Liberty, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Bonnie Mae Sallee Justice.

She was a member of Greater Life Apostolic Church in Harrodsburg.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Elizabeth Mae Neal of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Paul (Ginny) Justice of Harrodsburg and Richard (Cortney) Justice of Stanford; one sister, Patricia (Keith) Wolf of Burgin; father-in-law, Charles (Ann) Neal of Harrodsburg and several nieces, nephews and cousins.