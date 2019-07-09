James Bright

James William “Jim” Bright, 73, of Fishers, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1945 to the late William and Mildred (Hieger) Bright in Richmond, Indiana.

Jim was a 1964 graduate of Richmond High School and received an Associate’s degree in 1966 from United Electronics Institute of Louisville. For 41 years, he worked as an electrical engineer for Belden Wire and Cable in Richmond. Jim grew up in the First Christian Church in Richmond, was a member of the Lambda Tau Delta fraternity, and served as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 114.

He married Mary Brenda Cummins on Oct. 9, 1966. Whether it was working on a car, landscaping or completing a home improvement project, Jim could tackle any job and enjoyed the challenge of understanding how things worked. He loved cooking and especially enjoyed making homemade pizza.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Brenda Bright; daughters, Melissa Bright Reid and Jennifer “JJ” (Todd) Sharp; son, Bret (Kimberly) Bright; brother, Stephen Bright; and five grandchildren, Emily Reid (fiancé Cody Perry), Ansley Reid, Lily Sharp and Juliet and Tessa Bright; and a niece, Amanda Carver.

A memorial service was held on Monday, July 8, at Randall and Roberts Fishers Mortuary with Chaplain Rob Mifflin officiating. A celebration of life will take place at Firehouse BBQ in Richmond, IN on Saturday, July 13, from 3-6 p.m.

Following the service, all flowers will be donated to Connecting Hearts Inc. in memory of Jim. Memorial contributions may also be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60631.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family atwww.randallroberts.com.

Paid Obit