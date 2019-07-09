Glennon “Boo” Royalty, 77, of Harrodsburg, widower of Betty Jean Bell Royalty, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.

Born Aug. 21, 1941, in Mackville, he was the son of the late Owsley Champion and Irene Baker Royalty.

He attended McAfee and Cornishville Schools, was an equipment operator for Hayslett Mechanical Contractors, a member of the Cornishville Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Sherry Curtsinger and Angela (Darrell) Robinson both of Harrodsburg; one son, Glen C. Royalty of Allen, Okla.; one sister, Janice Sharp of Lancaster; five grandchildren; two step grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.