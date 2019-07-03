Mercer Residents Get To Experience Shakertown Free For One Week

Mercer County Week At Shaker Village

Mercer County residents can experience all that Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill has to offer during Mercer County Week, which runs July 8-14. This special week, where admission fees are waived, occurs once every summer.

Mercer County citizens with a valid ID may attend daily programs, exhibits and explore the Kentucky River on the Dixie Belle at no cost. Admission to some attractions will be limited, and all guests must receive their complimentary passes at the welcome center on arrival.

“Our community means so much to us and this is our way of thanking them for their support throughout the year,” said President and CEO Maynard Crossland. “This is a great chance for our neighbors to rediscover the largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky and how it’s bridging the past to the future.”

Daily adventure programming is from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. with additional evening hours through 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Programs include historical tours, farm and animal experiences, music, nature adventures and more. The Dixie Belle Riverboat tour departs every day at 2 and 4 p.m.

All adults must have a valid ID demonstrating Mercer County residence to receive free admission. Children under age 18 accompanied by a qualifying adult will also be extended free admission. This offer does not apply to group rates.

To plan your visit to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, or to learn more, visit shakervillageky.org or call 1-800-734-5611.

