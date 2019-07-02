Events In Mercer County For Independence Day And Beyond

Weekender For July 4 Through July 11

This weekend starts with a bang with Red, White & Boom in the ‘Burg at Anderson-Dean Community Park on Thursday night. Mercer County Week at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill starts Monday, July 8.

Thursday

Movie. The Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) presents an adventure that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

Red, White & Boom in the ‘Burg. Fireworks show at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road).Thursday, July 4, dusk.

Friday

Larry Sanders & Borderline at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Noon. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Friday Family Flicks. Movies for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 7 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Saturday

Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg 5K Fun Run Race. Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Race starts at 8 a.m. Registration starts at 7 a.m. $20 per runner, $25 on day of race. Call Doug Davis 859-324-0492.

Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Cruz on Chiles presented by Auto Kustoms. Saturday, July 6, 6–9 p.m. Chiles Street. (859) 605-6388 or Facebook—autokustoms/events.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Astronomy in the Field with the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club. Saturday, July 6, 8 p.m.–midnight. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Weekdays

Mercer County Week at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Monday, July 8, through Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Mercer County residents with valid ID may attend daily programs and exhibits, and explore the Kentucky River on the Dixie Belle for free. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org. See more about this on page 8A of the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.

Open Studio at the Gallery at Main (formerly the Arts Council of Mercer County, located at 120 South Main Street). Monday, July 8, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. $5 if you bring your own supplies, $10 is you use theirs. (502) 609-3419.

Coloring for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, July 9, 2 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.