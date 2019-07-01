Lillian Clements, 78, of Harrodsburg, widow of Millard Clements, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 4, 1940, in Deep Creek, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Beulah Key Smock.

She was a graduate of Mackville High School, a co-owner of three area restaurants and was a member of the Bohon Road Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one son Gary (Lori) Clements of Harrodsburg; one daughter Janet (Michael) Smith of Louisiana; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.