Jaron Taylor

Jaron Lawrence Taylor, age 24, of Harrodsburg, son of John William Taylor Jr. of Burgin and Angela Hayden of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 9, 1995, in Danville, he was a graduate of Mercer County Senior High School, a self-employed handy man and attended the Little Zion Baptist Church in Burgin.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: one sister, Janelle Taylor and one brother, Jamel Taylor, both of Harrodsburg.