Dorothy Feedback

Dorothy Feeback, 91, of Harrodsburg, widow of Archie Paul Feeback, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, in Danville.

Born April 23, 1928, in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Anna Belle (Rogers) Neal.

She was bookkeeper and co-owner of Feeback Appliance and was a member of the Herrington Lake Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Wanda Jean (Gerald) Craig of Lexington; three sons, Robert Allen (Starr) Feeback of Lancaster, Paul Edward “Pete” (Amy) Feeback of Harrodsburg and Lloyd Thomas (Gwen) Feeback of Carlisle; one brother, Leonard C. Neal of Lexington; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren.