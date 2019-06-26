Get Ready For Independence Day With The Weekender For June 27–July 4

Includes A Special Guide To Local Fireworks Shows

Another full week of events as Mercer County prepares to celebrate Independence Day.

Thursday

• Movie. The Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) presents an adventure that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

• McKayden Claire at Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). Live music from 6:30–8:30 p.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Becky Montgomery at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Bella Nolte Crust will provide food Thursday through Saturday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Royal Blue Bluegrass Band at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Noon. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

• Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. 6:30–9:30 p.m. No admission required, but a $5 After 5 tour is available. 1-800-734-5611 or info@shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Family Flicks. Movies for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday, June 28, 7 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• “Mamma Mia!” ABBA musical runs June 27–30, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with matinee on Sunday at 3 p.m. Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). All tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 734 2389.

Saturday

• Dedicators & Playmakers Elite Skills Football Camp. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 345 West Lane Park. (859) 612-9575. The City of Harrodsburg has proclaimed June 29 Jordan Yeast Day. Yeast, a former player with Mercer County Senior High School’s state championship team, died at age 26. His jersey will be retired.

• Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Armored. Live music at Kentucky Fudge Company. Live music from 7–9 p.m.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions

• 18th Annual Lights Over Herrington Fireworks show on Saturday, June 29, at dusk. Lake Herrington near Kennedy Mill Bridge.

Weekdays

• “WOW Science.” Dr. Rollin Robinson at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, July 2, 1 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Independence Day Celebration at Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center (853 Lexington Road). Tuesday, July 2, 6 p.m. Teresa Griffith at 734-7791.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, July 2, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Red, White & Boom in the ‘Burg. Fireworks show at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road).Thursday, July 4, dusk.

Boom Goes The Dynamite!

There are few things kids like more than fireworks, whether they’re nine or 90. And the upcoming Independence Day celebrations promise to have enough firepower to keep anyone happy.

• 18th Annual Lights Over Herrington. Fireworks show on Saturday, June 29, at dusk. There will also be a lighted boat parade on Lake Herrington near Kennedy Mill Bridge.

• Independence Day Celebration At Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center (853 Lexington Road). Tuesday, July 2, 6 p.m. Call Teresa Griffith at 734-7791.

• Red, White & Boom in the ‘Burg. Fireworks show at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road).Thursday, July 4, dusk. Employees from Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Hospital will collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for the Christian Life Center.

Outside Mercer County

• Lexington Fourth of July Festival. Wednesday, July 3, noon to 8 p.m. and Thursday, July 4, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Various locations around Lexington. Five stages with regional and local music acts, 65 food booths, 120 exhibitors and fireworks.

• Campbellsville–Taylor County Fourth of July Celebration. Live music, tractor pull, hot air balloons and fireworks from Friday, June 28, through Thursday, July 4. 102 East Main Street, Campbellsville. For full schedule, visit https://campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included to the Weekender at rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.