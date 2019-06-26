$1,000 Reward Offered For Christopher Harlan

Up to $1,000 is being offered in reward for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Lee Harlan, 28, formerly of Danville.

Harlan has multiple warrants active for his arrest including contempt of court, tampering with evidence, trafficking in fentanyl/carfentanil and trafficking in heroin.

Harlan’s previous address was in Danville, but he frequents Mercer County as well.

Mercer Sheriff Ernie Kelty said a deputy has spoken with Harlan on the phone, but the fugitive has not turned himself in. Kelty said he believes Harlan may be in Corbin.

Harlan is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Kelty warned the public they should not approach Harlan, who has been arrested 12 times since 2009, according to the Boyle County Detention Center website.

Kelty said anyone who runs into Harlan should notify local law enforcement.

Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Harlan’s arrest and conviction.

Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your name. Call 812-0016.

