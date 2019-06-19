Mamma Mia! Opens At Ragged Edge Community Theatre

Starting this week, Ragged Edge Community Theatre is presenting one of the most popular shows in Broadway history, “Mamma Mia!”

The jukebox musical tells a story of new love, old love and what it means to be family, all set on a sun-splashed Greek Isle.

“Mamma Mia!” is directed by Elizabeth Meredith, who is sharing choreography duties with Music Director Margaret W. Meredith. The stars of the show are—in alphabetical order—Hannah Dunn, Simon Loftus, Jim Steberl, Sonya Steberl, Casey Higgins Tibbles, Scott Walker and the classic music of the Swedish supergroup ABBA.

“Mamma Mia!” runs two weekends: June 21-23, and 28–30, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with matinees on Sunday at 3 p.m. Plus an additional performance Thursday, June. 27 at 7 p.m.

“Due to popular demand and the fastest sellout in the theatre’s history, an extra performance is being added,” said Allan Barlow, Ragged Edge Exective Director.

All tickets $12, but they’re selling fast. For more information, visit raggededgetheatre.org or call the box office at 734 2389.

