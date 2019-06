John F. “Skeeter” Reed, 86, of Harrodsburg, husband of Janet Catlett Gritton Reed, died Sunday, June 16, 2019.

He was born John Franklin Skeeters, Feb. 20, 1933, in Hardin County Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown and lived in the Christian Children’s Home in Louisville. In 1942, John Skeeters was adopted by Maurice and Naomi Patterson Reed and moved to Harrodsburg.