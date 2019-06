Harold Franklin “Buddy” McCrystal, 77, widower of Brenda Shirley McCrystal, of Somerset, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his home.

Born Nov. 30, 1941, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Mike McCrystal and Katie Isham McCrystal.

He retired from Hinkle as a blacktop supervisor.