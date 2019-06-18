Annalee Brogle

Annalee Scott Brogle, of Harrodsburg, premature daughter of Scott Jackson and Lee Ann Perkins Brogle, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include: two brothers, Slade Jackson Brogle and Dugan Lee Brogle.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Leanna Scott Brogle and Kyle Faith Brogle.

No services are planned at this time, Ransdell Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

